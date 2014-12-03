FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Platinum market deficit seen at 885,000 oz in 2014-WPIC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Available stocks seen at 2.56 mln oz at end 2014
    * S. African platinum output expect to fall 31 pct
    * Autocatalyst, jewellery demand likely to rise
    * Investment demand seen down 82 pct versus 2013

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The platinum market is expected to
see a shortfall of 885,000 ounces this year, a report by the
World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) estimated on Wednesday,
as a strike in major producer South Africa reduced supply.
    The above-ground stocks of the metal that have helped
cushion prices from the impact of the tightening market are
expected to have declined significantly. Platinum prices 
are down 11 percent this year despite a third straight yearly
deficit.
    The WPIC, which commissioned the report from consultancy SFA
(Oxford), said it sees above-ground platinum inventories,
excluding exchange-traded funds, metal held by exchanges, and
industry working inventories, at 2.56 million ounces at
year-end.
    That is down from 3.445 million ounces at the end of last
year, it said.
    Mined platinum output from South Africa, the source of
three-quarters of mined supply of the metal, is forecast to fall
31 percent this year. The Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) led a five-month strike among platinum
miners in the republic early this year.
    Overall platinum supply is forecast to fall 9 percent to
7.125 million ounces this year. Refined production is likely to
be higher in 2015 as South African mines recover, the report
said, though it is unlikely to return to 2013 levels.
    Demand is also expected to fall, largely on the back of a
drop in investment. 
    Platinum investment volumes, which rose sharply in 2013
after the launch of Absa Capital's NewPlat exchange-traded fund
 in South Africa, are forecast to decline 82 percent
this year. 
    The two largest elements of demand - offtake by jewellers,
and buying by carmakers, who use the metal in catalytic
converters - are both forecast to rise, however. 
    Autocatalyst demand, chiefly from carmakers in Europe, is
expected to climb 5 percent, the WPIC said. 
    "2014 is a key year, particularly for Europe," Beresford
Clarke, head of research at SFA (Oxford), said. "We have just
had Euro VI emissions legislation promulgated from September,
and obviously the catalyst producers and carmakers alike have
been preparing for that.
    "The bottom line is a major reduction in nitrous oxide for
Euro VI, and with that, you need higher platinum loadings."
    Jewellery demand is expected to rise 4 percent this year.
Jewellery buying from China, which accounts for two-thirds of
the global platinum jewellery market, is forecast to increase by
2 percent in 2014, and is expected to keep growing next year. 

  PLATINUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ('000 OZ)
                                                         
                                             2014    2013
 SUPPLY                                                  
 Mine supply                                             
 - South Africa                             2,985   4,355
 - Zimbabwe                                   400     405
 - North America                              390     355
 - Russia                                     740     740
 - Other                                      215     215
 -Rise/fall in producer inventory             370    -215
 Recycling                                               
 - Autocatalyst                             1,245   1,120
 - Jewellery                                  770     855
 - Industrial                                  10      10
                                                         
 Total supply                               7,125   7,840
 DEMAND                                                  
 Automotive                                 3,285   3,140
 Jewellery                                  3,060   2,945
 Industrial                                 1,500   1,525
 Investment                                   165     925
                                                         
 Total demand                               8,010   8,535
                                                         
 Balance                                     -885    -695
                                                         
 Above-ground stocks                        2,560   3,445
 Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly,
Q3 2014

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
