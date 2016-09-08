FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Platinum market to tighten this year, but catalyst demand to fall-WPIC
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 8, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Platinum market to tighten this year, but catalyst demand to fall-WPIC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Platinum market deficit seen at 520,000 oz in 2016
    * Automotive demand to shrink on falling diesel share

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The platinum market will tighten
more than previously forecast this year, an industry report said
on Thursday, as shrinking supply of mined and recycled metal
outweighs downward revisions for jewellery and autocatalyst
demand.
    In its latest Platinum Quarterly report, the World Platinum
Investment Council forecast a 520,000-ounce deficit in the
platinum market this year, up from a 455,000-ounce shortfall
predicted three months previously. 
    "Demand has been quite robust, and supply has been weak,"
the WPIC's research director Trevor Raymond said. "Refined
supply out of South Africa is below 2013 levels." A strike in
2014 pushed South African output sharply lower, but it rebounded
the following year.
    The deficit is the fifth in a row for platinum, Raymond
said, though prices barely responded before rising
investment helped the metal bounce by nearly a quarter this
year. The availability of existing inventories of platinum has
cushioned the market from any supply shortage.
    "Above-ground stocks have dropped from above 4 million to
below 2 million," he said. "We think sentiment is likely to make
the people who own those vaulted holdings less likely to sell
into a deficit." 
    Despite the deficit, platinum's biggest demand segment,
automotive consumption, is expected to shrink this year as
falling diesel share outweighs higher vehicle sales. Platinum is
used in autocatalysts, with the heaviest loadings in diesel
cars.
    Jewellery demand will be slightly higher, though growth is
lower than was predicted in July, while investment, which
accounts for 4 percent of demand, is forecast to increase by 15
percent to 350,000 ounces. 
    On the supply side, mine output from major producer South
Africa is expected to fall 6 percent, feeding into a 3 percent
decline in overall mining supply.
    The WPIC also cut its estimates for supply of recycled metal
by 3 percent from its July forecast to 1.24 million ounces, as
lower steel prices curbed the volume of scrap cars returning to
market.
    Recycling volumes will be up 4 percent on 2015 levels,
however.  
    "While the volume of recycled catalytic converters is
expected to be lower year-on-year in 2016, this should be more
than offset by an increase in the average platinum loading as a
higher proportion of diesel catalysts are recycled reflecting
the increase in diesel share in Europe in the 2000s," the WPIC
said.
    Overall supply will fall slightly more this year than
previously expected, to 7.73 million ounces. That is down 2
percent from 2015's total, and nearly 1 percent lower than the
estimate released in July. 
    
PLATINUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND, '000 oz*    
                            2016            2015
                            (f'cast)   
 Mine supply                    5,985      6,195
 Recycling                      1,745      1,710
 TOTAL SUPPLY                   7,730      7,905
                                                
 Automotive                     3,390      3,405
 Jewellery                      2,885      2,880
 Industrial                     1,625      1,650
 Investment                       350        305
 TOTAL DEMAND                   8,250      8,240
                                                
 Balance                         -520       -335
 Above-ground stocks            1,875      2,395
 * Source, 'Platinum Quarterly Q2 2016', World Platinum
Investment Council

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Dale Hudson)

