FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platinum Energy Solutions withdraws IPO
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Platinum Energy Solutions withdraws IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its $154 million initial public offering citing current market conditions.

The company, which was to go public in February 2012, postponed its plans citing similar reasons.

Platinum Energy, which services Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc , had filed in September 2011 to raise up to $300 million. Two months later, it increased the IPO size to $345 million, a figure seen as a placeholder and typically used to calculate regulatory fees.

The Houston-based company subsequently cut its IPO size by more than a half amid weakening demand for commodities such as natural gas.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.