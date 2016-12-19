FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
REFILE-U.S. to charge Platinum Partners founder, others with $1 billion fraud
December 19, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-U.S. to charge Platinum Partners founder, others with $1 billion fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes story tag for some subscribers)

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Monday that the founder of the New York-based hedge fund Platinum Partners and six others were set to be indicted on charges that they participated in a fraud totalling approximately $1 billion.

Mark Nordlicht, the founder and chief investment officer of Platinum Partners, is among those who will be charged in an indictment set to be unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
