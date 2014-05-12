BRIEF-Platinum producers condemn violence against employees attempting to return to work

May 12 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :

* Platinum producers condemn acts of violence against employees attempting to return to work

* CEOs have made an urgent call on AMCU to exercise strong and responsible leadership and to direct and discipline its members

* Recognise right to strike as a fundamental right of employees, a right which has been respected throughout dispute

* Call on AMCU to recognise and uphold rights of those who wish to work without fear of intimidation or violence Further company coverage: