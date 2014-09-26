FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Platinum Properties Group and its unit divest three subsidiaries
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Platinum Properties Group and its unit divest three subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Platinum Properties Group SA

* Says sells 100 pct stake (1,200 shares) in its unit InvestPoland Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 60,000 zlotys

* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells 100 percent stake in Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited

* Says price for Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. was 50,000 zlotys

* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells Platinum Project III Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 5,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
