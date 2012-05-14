FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PLATINUM WEEK-China's stricter emission rules lift palladium demand
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 14, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

PLATINUM WEEK-China's stricter emission rules lift palladium demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China autocatalyst palladium demand up 11 pct in 2011
    * Palladium jewellery consumption slumps for third year
    * Platinum jewellery demand up 2 pct, driving global growth

    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - China's autocatalyst palladium demand in 2011
rose 11 percent, outpacing single-digit growth in car sales as stricter emission
regulations forced carmakers to use more platinum group metals, refiner Johnson
Matthey said on Monday.	
    Palladium demand for China's automotive industry increased to 1.115 million
ounces, making it the third biggest consumer of autocatalyst palladium after
North America and Europe, it said in an industry report.	
    "In China, the removal of subsidies and the imposition of limits on new car
registrations resulted in a slowing of growth in the car market," said the
report.	
    "However, the implementation of China 4 emissions standards nationwide from
mid-2011 led to the use of more highly pgm-loaded gasoline autocatalysts."	
    Platinum used in China's automotive industry rose 10 percent on the year to
110,000 ounces, outstripping a 5.2-percent growth in China's 2011 car sales, the
slowest since the nation's car industry took off at the turn of the century.
 	
    Global automotive palladium use gained 8 percent to a record high of 6.03
million ounces in 2011, but the growth rate slowed from 38 percent in the
previous year. 	
    Johnson Matthey expects China's palladium demand from its automotive
industry to be supported by even stricter emission standards adopted in parts of
the country this year and faster growth in vehicle production. 	
    "Together with tighter emission standards nationwide from the middle of last
year and the adoption of more stringent China 5 regulations in certain cities
from January 2012, this will be positive for palladium demand," the report said.	
    Palladium use in China's chemical industry more than doubled from a year
earlier to 150,000 ounces, as growing personal wealth helped drive the expansion
of chemical production, in which palladium-containing catalysts are used to
manufacture ingredients for synthetic fibres and plastics.	
    	
    PALLADIUM JEWELLERY DEMAND EASES	
    Consumption of palladium jewellery in China, the world's biggest market for
such jewellery, fell for a third year in a row, slipping 15 percent to 305,000
ounces in 2011.	
    Global palladium jewellery demand also slid 15 percent, to 505,000 ounces,
just half of the amount consumed in 2008, the report said.	
    In China, some manufacturers and retailers have become reluctant to work
with palladium.	
    "Together with a lack of sustained marketing efforts, this has led to a
vicious circle of scarce market push and limited consumer pull," said Johnson
Matthey.	
    "There is still interest at the consumer level in certain regions, but even
there little differentiation from other white metals has depressed palladium's
market share."	
    	
    PLATINUM JEWELLERY	
    Platinum jewellery demand in 2011 increased by 2 percent to 1.68 million
ounces, helped by a surge in buying in the second half of the year as the trade
took advantage of falling prices in absolute terms and relative to gold.	
    Though platinum's discount to gold helped manufacturers improve margins and
partly offset rising labour costs and tight credit, it led to a perception among
consumers that platinum does not hold its value as well as gold.	
    But Johnson Matthey said the overall relationship between gold and platinum
jewellery was neutral at the retail level.	
    Globally, platinum jewellery demand grew by 2.5 percent to 2.48 million
ounces in 2011, after a 14-percent drop in the previous year, the refiner said.	
       	
    	
JM ESTIMATE OF GROSS AUTOCATALYST DEMAND FOR PLATINUM ('000 ounces) 	
     	
                            2011                     2010 
 Europe                    1,465                    1,495
 Japan                       500                      550
 North America               380                      405
 China                       110                      100
 Rest of the world           650                      525
 Total                     3,105                    3,075
                        	
    	
GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM AUTOCATALYST SECTOR ('000 ounces) 	
  	
                            2011                     2010
   Europe                  1,440                    1,330
   Japan                     665                      820
   North America           1,475                    1,355
   China                   1,115                    1,005
   Rest of the World       1,335                    1,070
   Total                   6,030                    5,580
                  	
 	
GROSS PLATINUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ESTIMATES ('000 ounces) 	
                           2011                     2010 
   Europe                   175                      175
   Japan                    315                      325
   North America            185                      175
   China                  1,680                    1,650
   Rest of the World        125                       95
   Total                  2,480                    2,420
                    	
 	
 	
GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM JEWELLERY SECTOR ('000 ounces) 	
                           2011                     2010 
   Europe                    60                       65
   Japan                     70                       75
   North America             45                       65
   China                    305                      360
   Rest of the World         25                       30
   Total                    505                      595
                      	
	
 (Editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.