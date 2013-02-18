FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platts proposes changes to Brent market assessment
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Platts proposes changes to Brent market assessment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday it was proposing changes to the way it assesses the global Brent crude oil benchmark.

The agency said it was seeking feedback from the industry on a proposal to adjust the timings reflected in its Brent crude oil assessment processes to a 45-days-ahead structure in the year 2020.

Platts currently assesses Dated Brent and related instruments using a 25-day structure, and has confirmed that this will evolve to a full month-ahead structure in 2015.

“These developments, as well as the proposed move to a 45-day structure, align with the evolution of North Sea supply trends towards the trading of cargoes with longer lead times ahead of loading,” the agency said.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.