February 18, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

Platts takes step to reform some oil price assessments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Platts will take steps to reform some of its oil price assessing mechanisms, the agency said on Monday, following changes proposed by oil majors Shell and BP earlier this month.

“Platts today formally proposes an escalator mechanism for use in its price assessment process for Oseberg and Ecofisk crude oils,” Platts said in a statement.

Shell earlier this month announced it would apply a quality premium for forward contracts of BFOE - cash forward deals in Brent , Forties Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes - for contracts from May onwards.

BP, also a big North Sea trader, supports the changes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
