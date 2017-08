Dec 13 (Reuters) - Resort owner Playa Hotels & Resorts BV said it would be bought by Pace Holdings Corp, a blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG, forming a publicly listed company with an enterprise value of about $1.75 billion.

Playa owns and operates 13 resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)