Android co-founder Andy Rubin's new company raises $48 mln
#Funds News
April 6, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

Android co-founder Andy Rubin's new company raises $48 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The company started by Andy Rubin, the architect of Google Inc’s Android mobile business, to support and advice device-making tech startups has raised $48 million in equity financing, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, Playground Global LLC, listed Rubin as a managing director, according to the filing. (1.usa.gov/1CsTpxA)

Rubin, who was also head of head of Google’s nascent robotics effort, stepped down from the company in October after a nine-year stint during which he built Android into a free, open-source software platform.

Playground Global's investors included Google, Hewlett-Packard Co, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , and other technology companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an interview with Rubin. (on.wsj.com/1CsU95I)

A Google spokesperson confirmed the investment, but declined to comment further. HP was not immediately available for comment.

Playground Global will not invest in startups, but will take stakes in return for its support, the Journal said.

The filing listed Bruce Leak, a co-founder of WebTV, and Matt Hershenson, who co-started Danger Inc along with Rubin, as directors of Playground Global.

WebTV, now called MSN TV, and Danger Inc were bought by Microsoft Corp. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
