January 29, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Playmakers reports lack of revenue in Q3 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Playmakers SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 2014 revenue of 0 zlotys versus 39,000 zlotys last year

* Q3 operating loss of 90,550 zlotys ($24,040) versus loss of 11,352 zlotys last year

* Q3 net loss of 90,798 zlotys versus loss of 23,787 zlotys

* In 2015 plans to further develop its transmission channel PlayMakers.TV, prepare to find a new financial investor and reorganize the company into a fund of portfolio companies in the TMT (technology, media, telecommunication) segment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7660 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

