Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gaming technology company Playtech Plc said it intended to challenge the decision of the Central Bank of Ireland opposing its $105-million acquisition of Ava Trade.

Playtech agreed to buy online derivatives broker Ava Trade in July to strengthen its position in the forex trading market. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)