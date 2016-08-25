FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Playtech to pay 150 mln euros as special dividend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Playtech to pay 150 mln euros as special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said on Thursday it would return 150 million euros ($169 million) to shareholders through a special dividend after reporting an 18 percent jump in first-half revenue, helped by strong performance in its gaming division.

The company said it would pay 46 euro cents per share as special dividend on Dec. 6, and also hiked its interim dividend by 15 percent to 11 euro cents.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said its revenue for six months ended June 30 rose 18 percent to 337.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.