FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Playtech says confident of full-year growth
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 29, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Playtech says confident of full-year growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it was confident about achieving strong growth in the rest of 2015 after a good start to the fourth quarter.

Playtech said it expected regulatory approval for its acquisition of forex trading platform provider Plus500 by the end of November.

The company also said that it was formally challenging a Central Bank of Ireland decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of online derivatives broker Ava Trade.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said on Thursday that average daily revenue in its gaming division for the first 27 days of the fourth quarter was 14 percent higher than the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.