LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* H1 revenue 214.4 million euros, up 21 percent

* H1 adjusted ebitda up 28 percent to 97.6 million euros

* Management is confident of exceeding current market expectations for full year

* Board has declared an interim dividend in respect of 2014 of 8.9 eur cents per share