Nov 12 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Playtech Plc places eur 297 million convertible bonds due 2019

* Bonds, which will have a stated maturity date of 19 november 2019, will be issued at par and will carry a coupon of 0.50% per annum

* Initial conversion price of the bonds is eur 10.1325