BRIEF-Playtech says to increase the size of placing to 45.0 million shares

March 5 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC : * To increase the size of the placing to 45.0 million shares * Following the placing, brickington retains a beneficial interest in 98,645,782 ordinary shares, representing 33.6 per cent. * Mor weizer, CEO and ron hoffman, CFO, have acquired 36,000 ordinary shares and 10,000 ordinary shares in the enlarged placing. * Brickington to not make further disposals of ordinary shares for at least 12 months without consent canaccord genuity, shore capital and UBS * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here