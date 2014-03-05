FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Playtech says to increase the size of placing to 45.0 million shares
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
March 5, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech says to increase the size of placing to 45.0 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC : * To increase the size of the placing to 45.0 million shares * Following the placing, brickington retains a beneficial interest in 98,645,782 ordinary shares, representing 33.6 per cent. * Mor weizer, CEO and ron hoffman, CFO, have acquired 36,000 ordinary shares and 10,000 ordinary shares in the enlarged placing. * Brickington to not make further disposals of ordinary shares for at least 12 months without consent canaccord genuity, shore capital and UBS * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.