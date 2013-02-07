FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Playtech boosted by William Hill joint venture
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Playtech boosted by William Hill joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Online gaming software company Playtech said its gross income increased 51 percent in 2012, helped by increasing profits from its joint venture with bookmaker William Hill.

Gross income for the year totalled 368.1 million euros ($498.3 million), comprising revenues of 317.5 million and a 50.6 million share of profit from William Hill Online.

William Hill wants to buy out Playtech’s 29 percent stake and work to assess its value will be completed at the end of this month.

“As a result of the impressive performance in Q4 and since the beginning of the year, the Board is very comfortable with market expectations for the full year and looks forward to 2013 with confidence,” said Chief Executive Mor Weizer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.