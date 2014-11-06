FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Playtech says earnings on track despite Malaysia regulatory debate
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Playtech says earnings on track despite Malaysia regulatory debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it expected to meet full-year market earnings expectations regardless of potential changes to online gambling regulations in Malaysia.

Playtech made the statement after its shares fell as much 9.64 percent on Thursday, as the Malaysian parliament debated whether to regulate or ban online gambling.

“Malaysia represents a very small percentage of income,” Playtech spokesman David Rydell told Reuters, adding that the company, based on the Isle of Man, expected to meet a 195 million euro ($242 million) full-year EBITDA figure forecast by analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.8056 euro) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.