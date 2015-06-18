BRIEF-Playtech plans equity raise to fund M&A, says confident on growth

June 18 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Says placing represents approximately 9.9 percent of company’s current issued share capital.

* Says Brickington, company’s largest shareholder with an interest in 33.6 percent of the existing shares, intends to take up 33.6 percent of the placing so as to maintain its current shareholding.

* Says placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild of up to 29,050,000 placing shares.

* Says placing proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions including plus500 and, potentially, a midsize b2c broker over which TradeFX has an option to purchase.

* Says securing debt facilities to maximise group’s capital efficiency in context of ongoing acquisition strategy.

* Says average daily run rate revenue for Q2 2015 is up over 25 percent on Q2 2014.

* Says board remains confident in strong growth in 2015 and beyond. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)