Playtech confident of beating analyst expectations

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech said it was confident it would exceed current market expectations after a strong start to its fourth quarter, which followed a 29 percent rise in revenue in the preceding period.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said on Wednesday that average daily revenue for the first 21 days of the fourth quarter was 22 percent higher than the same period last year.

Having guided in August that profit was likely to beat market expectations, it now said it was confident of exceeding them.

Analysts currently expected Playtech to report annual pretax profit of 175.49 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.