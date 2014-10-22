FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Playtech confident of beating analyst expectations
October 22, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Playtech confident of beating analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech said it was confident it would exceed current market expectations after a strong start to its fourth quarter, which followed a 29 percent rise in revenue in the preceding period.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said on Wednesday that average daily revenue for the first 21 days of the fourth quarter was 22 percent higher than the same period last year.

Having guided in August that profit was likely to beat market expectations, it now said it was confident of exceeding them.

Analysts currently expected Playtech to report annual pretax profit of 175.49 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
