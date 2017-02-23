FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambling technology provider Playtech says FY revenue up 12 pct
February 23, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

Gambling technology provider Playtech says FY revenue up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said full-year revenue rose 12.5 percent, aided by strong performance in its gaming division.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said gaming revenue rose 21 percent at constant currency boosted by its flagship Casino offering.

Total revenue rose to 708.6 million euros ($747.15 million)for the year ended Dec. 31, from 630.1 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.9484 euros) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

