FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New deals fuel Playtech optimism over year profit
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

New deals fuel Playtech optimism over year profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Playtech said on Thursday it was confident of beating profit forecasts this year, with new contracts underpinning optimism at the online gambling software company.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28 percent to 97.6 million euros ($128.9 million) in the six months to the end of June.

The company also announced new agreements with leading Mexican gambling group Caliente, British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror and a major media brand in Italy.

“Management is confident of exceeding current market expectations for the full year,” the company said in a statement.

Playtech shares rose more than five percent in early trading to 697 pence by 0710 GMT, valuing the company at around 2 billion pounds.

Chief Financial Officer Ron Hoffman told Reuters that first- half profit had come in nine percent ahead of forecasts and that gave a broad indication of the improved expectations for the year.

Analysts had been forecasting EBITDA of 179.70 million euros for 2014, according to Reuters data.

$1 = 0.7573 Euros Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.