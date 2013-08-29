FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech first half earnings rise 13 pct, says chairman to step down
August 29, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Playtech first half earnings rise 13 pct, says chairman to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC : * H1 total revenues up by 15% to EUR 176.8 million (H1 2012: EUR 153.8 million) * Underlying adjusted EBITDA up 13% to EUR 78.9 million (H1 2012: EUR 69.8

million) * Underlying adjusted net profit up 11% to EUR 69.7 million (H1 2012: EUR 62.8

million) * Interim dividend of 7.8 EUR cents per share, maintaining the same per share

level as last year * Management is highly confident of achieving market expectations for the full

year * Says roger withers to step down as chairman in October 2013, to be replaced

