BRIEF-Playtech announces special dividend as profits rise
February 20, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech announces special dividend as profits rise

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC : * Playtech ltd FY revenue up 16 percent to EUR 367.2 million (2012:

EUR 317.5 million) * Playtech ltd adjusted basic EPS excluding share of profit from

william hill online, up by 25% to 50.7 EUR cents per share * Playtech ltd daily average revenues for the first seven weeks of

2014 up over 15% on Q1 2013 * Playtech ltd adjusted EBITDA* excluding share of profit from william

hill online, up 17 percent to EUR 159.4 million * Playtech ltd announce the payment of a substantial special dividend

totalling £100 million * Source text

