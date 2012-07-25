FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Informa posts higher profit as margins widen
July 25, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Informa posts higher profit as margins widen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc said its profit for the first half of the year rose 3 percent on wider margins, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The company, which publishes shipping guide Lloyd’s List and organises exhibitions and events, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 142.8 million pounds ($221.72 million) for January-June from 139.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Informa, which also publishes real-time news, research and market intelligence, said revenue fell 2 percent to 619.6 million pounds.

Operating margins on an adjusted basis grew to 25.8 percent.

“Informa has performed well on the cost lines, particularly within Academic Info and PCI (professional and commercial information),” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

