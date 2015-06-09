FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT sets 2015 capex at record high as data demand grows
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 9, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' PLDT sets 2015 capex at record high as data demand grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, June 9 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Tuesday it was looking to increase spending this year to a record of more than 40 billion pesos ($890 million) to upgrade its network particularly for the fast-growing data business.

PLDT, the country’s second most valuable listed company and biggest telecommunications company, had initially set a record-high capex budget of 39 billion pesos for this year, from actual expenditures of 34.8 billion pesos last year.

Capex this year “might exceed 40” billion pesos as the company plans to further upgrade capacity and coverage of its data business, President Napoleon Nazareno told reporters after a stockholders’ meeting.

“The demand on data is really ... increasing very much so we needed to programme well in advance capacity for that,” he said, adding that an “elevated” spending may also be seen next year.

The first quarter saw PLDT’s data revenue growing 11 percent from a year earlier to 11.2 billion pesos, accounting for 27 percent of group revenue. ($1 = 45.0050 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
