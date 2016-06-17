Philippine anti-trust body to review $1.5 bln PLDT, Globe telecoms deal

MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine Competition Commission said on Friday it will conduct a “comprehensive review” of the $1.5 billion acquisition by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc of San Miguel Corp’s telecoms assets.

“The review is intended to ensure that the transaction will, in the end, result in sustained gains for the public by not restricting competition,” the anti-trust agency said in a statement.

The agency also said it had yet to approve the deal. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales)