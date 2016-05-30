FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Globe says purchase of San Miguel assets to be financed mainly by debt
May 30, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Globe says purchase of San Miguel assets to be financed mainly by debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Globe Telecom will finance the purchase of San Miguel Corp’s telecom assets mainly through debt, a company official said on Monday.

Riza Maniego-Eala, acting chief finance officer of Globe, said 98 percent of financing will be done by borrowing from local banks and the rest will be in cash. Globe is partly owned by Singtel Group.

PLDT and Globe, the country’s top two telecoms service providers, said they are jointly buying food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel’s telecoms business in a deal valued at 69.1 billion pesos ($1.48 billion).

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry

