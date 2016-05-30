Philippine anti-trust body says will assess PLDT, Globe telecoms deal

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine Competition Commission said on Monday it was gathering more information on Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc’s joint agreement to buy San Miguel Corp’s telecoms operations for $1.5 billion to assess its potential impact on the market.

“The Commission shall assess and take action as appropriate,” the regulator said in a statement, noting it has “a keen interest in this proposed transaction”. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)