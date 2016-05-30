FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT, Globe shares suspended from trading for 1 hour
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Philippines' PLDT, Globe shares suspended from trading for 1 hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom will be suspended from trading for an hour after the pair announced they are jointly acquiring the telecoms business of San Miguel Corp, the exchange said on Monday.

PLDT and Globe earlier said they are jointly buying the business from food-to-power cinglomerate San Miguel in a deal valued at 69.1 billion pesos ($1.48 billion).

Meanwhile San Miguel shares opened higher, gaining 2.8 percent on the deal.

$1 = 46.7800 Philippine pesos Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

