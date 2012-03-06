UPDATE 1-Philippines' PLDT Q4 net slumps 87 pct, more pain ahead

* Q4 core net profit down 21 pct to 8.4 bln pesos

* Full-yr net profit falls 21 pct to 31.7 bln pesos

* 2011 core net profit down 7 pct, hits company guidance

* Sets 2012 core net profit guidance at 37 bln pesos, down 5% (Adds comments from company statement)

By Erik dela Cruz

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the nation’s most valuable listed firm, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 87 percent on slowing mobile phone revenues and higher operating costs, and it expects more pain.

PLDT said it would take time for last year’s $1.6 billion acquisition of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc (Digitel) to lift the bottom line.

The company said it was still folding in Digitel’s physical network and subscribers into the group to cut capital costs.

“We therefore expect 2012 to be a year of alignment where we will implement a number of requisite changes -- the positive effects of which are expected to be medium-term in nature,” group chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement.

PLDT expects its full-year 2012 core net profit to slip 5 percent to 37 billion pesos ($863 million), after a 7 percent fall in 2011.

“I am persuaded though that this figure is the bottom of this unavoidable period of integration and alignment, and we will find ourselves back on an upward growth curve starting 2013,” Pangilinan said.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan’s NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, expects to return to profit growth in 2014, with a guidance of 42 billion pesos in core net profit.

WEAK PROFITS

PLDT had net income of 1.1 billion Philippine pesos in the final three months of 2011, down 87 percent from 8.2 billion pesos a year earlier. Its full-year net profit was 31.7 billion pesos, down 21 percent from 2010.

Analysts had expected full-year net profit of 39.9 billion pesos, according to consensus estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 21 percent in the fourth quarter to 8.4 billion pesos.

A one-time asset-impairment charge from its ongoing network modernisation and lower foreign exchange gains also pulled down its bottomline, said PLDT. The company is spending 67 billion pesos on a two-year modernisation plan that started in 2011.

The strong peso shaved about 1.9 billion pesos from its service revenues, it said.

The group’s service revenue edged down 1 percent to nearly 154 billion pesos, with mobile phone service revenue accounting for nearly two-thirds of the group’s full-year total.

PLDT’s mobile phone subscriber base was 63.7 million at end-2011, including Digitel’s 14.7 million subscribers after the two firms closed the acquisition in October. PLDT’s wireless phone subscriber base was at 47.7 million at end-September.

The company said it would pay out 100 percent of its 2011 core net profit, the fifth year it was delivering a 100 percent dividend pay out.

Shares of PLDT fell 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday. It has gained more than 10 percent this year, underperforming the broader market which is up around 15 percent.