Philippines' PLDT reports net loss in Q4

MANILA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) on Monday reported a quarterly loss due to higher expenses and a weak peso, and said its core earnings will be lower in 2016 amid intense competition.

PLDT, the nation’s top telecommunications firm, said it had a net loss of 3.27 billion pesos ($69 million) in Q4 of 2015 versus net income of 6.13 billion pesos in the same quarter the previous year.

As a result, full-year net income for 2015 fell 35 percent to 22.1 billion pesos.

Full-year core net income was down 6 percent at 35.2 billion pesos, just exceeding the company’s guidance of 35 billion pesos.

PLDT expects 2016 core net income to hit 28 billion pesos. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)