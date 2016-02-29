UPDATE 1-Philippines' PLDT warns 2016 core profit lowest in 13 yrs, shares sink

* PLDT shares fall 18 pct, the most since 1987

* Sees intense competition as Australia’s Telstra eyes entry (Adds shares, milestones, comments from PLDT CEO, analyst)

By Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country’s biggest telecoms firm, warned core profit this year would be the smallest in 13 years, citing increased competition, especially for data services.

Shares of PLDT, owned partly by Japan’s NTT DoCoMo and Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, plunged nearly 18 percent in their biggest single-day drop since 1987 after the company’s announcement, dragging down the broader market.

Australia’s Telstra Corp Ltd is in talks with Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp to launch Internet services in the Southeast Asian country, which could eat into a market now dominated by PLDT and rival Globe Telecom Inc.

PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan said core profit for this year would now have to be “reset” to 28 billion pesos ($589 million), and revenue growth forecast in the single-digits as more subscribers use data services, rather than the voice calls and text messages that are PLDT’s main business.

A core income of 28 billion pesos would be the lowest since 2003.

“I think we’ve come to the realisation that we really have to reset the dials of the company as you move from legacy to digital. It won’t happen without any pain,” Pangilinan told a news briefing.

Core net income, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, stood at 35.2 billion pesos in 2015, down 6 percent from 2014.

PLDT’s outlook is well below the market consensus of 34 billion pesos, said Miguel Agarao, analyst at Manila-based Wealth Securities Inc, noting that PLDT’s broadband business is not growing as fast as many had thought.

“There’s heavy competition in the sector even without Telstra,” he said, adding that the majority of investors unloading PLDT shares on Monday were foreigners.

PLDT swung to a net loss of 3.27 billion pesos in the last quarter of 2015, as the peso weakened versus the U.S. dollar and due to impairment charges. ($1 = 47.5400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Miral Fahmy)