UPDATE 1-Manila's PLDT Q1 profit falls 6 pct; to cut costs

(Adds quotes from company statement, more details)

* Q1 core net profit down 12 pct at 9.3 bln pesos

* PLDT keeps 2012 core profit guidance at 37 bln pesos

* Invests $142 million in media business

MANILA, May 8 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country’s most valuable listed firm, posted a 6 percent drop in first-quarter profit after expenses rose, and said the integration of former rival Digitel and cost-cutting will help boost future earnings.

PLDT faces constraints in expanding its business because of a nearly saturated mobile phone market. It acquired Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc (Digitel) for $1.6 billion last year to grab a bigger share of the market.

Digitel’s operations have been fully consolidated in the first quarter, with its revenues helping to cushion the fall in PLDT’s traditional mobile phone business.

PLDT’s mobile phone subscriber base expanded to 66.1 million at the end of the first quarter, including Digitel’s 15.6 million subscribers, from 63.7 million at the end of 2011.

The company said it was seeking to further expand its broadband services as the cost of smartphones continue to fall locally.

PLDT also said its board of directors approved a 6-billion-peso ($142 million) investment by its ePLDT unit in its sister firms, TV and radio network TV5 and direct-to-home pay-TV operator Cignal TV.

“The financial investment in media is important and expected to create value over a longer time frame, but is one that is necessary for our growth and transformation,” PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement.

INTEGRATION

“We are beginning to see early signs of stability as we follow through on the integration of Digitel,” Napoleon Nazareno, company president, said in the same statement.

“We expect a gradual improvement in product yields and overall profitability from the ongoing rationalization on both services and brands front,” he said.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan’s NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, said net income was 10.1 billion pesos in the first three months compared with 10.7 billion pesos a year earlier.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 12 percent to 9.3 billion pesos.

PLDT said it was keeping its 2012 core net profit guidance of 37 billion pesos, down 5 percent from last year, despite the first-quarter results.

Analysts expect full-year net profit to fall 2 percent to 38.1 billion pesos, according to consensus estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Service revenues climbed 13 percent to 42.8 billion pesos in the first quarter. Wireless service revenues rose 15 percent from a year ago, and would have fallen 4 percent if not for Digitel’s contribution, the company said.

Shares of PLDT fell 0.6 percent at the end of morning trade, compared with the 0.2 percent decline in the broader market . The stock has risen nearly 1 percent this year, underperforming the 21 percent surge by the main index.