Philippines' PLDT Q2 net income almost flat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' PLDT Q2 net income almost flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) reported on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 1 percent on modest revenue growth from its traditional mobile phone business.

Net income in the June quarter was 10.64 billion pesos ($244 million) compared with 10.53 billion pesos in the same period last year, the country’s most valuable listed company said in a statement.

Net income for the first half grew 2 percent to 20 billion pesos.

Core net income, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, rose 3 percent in the second quarter to 10.1 billion pesos.

PLDT is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd and part-owned by Japan’s NTT Communications, NTT DoCoMo.

For the full earnings statement, click on (bit.ly/1s70DHS).

$1 = 43.5450 Philippine Pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz

