FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philippines' PLDT Q3 net income down 14 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' PLDT Q3 net income down 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)

* Q3 net income 7.93 billion pesos ($177 million) vs 9.25 billion pesos a year earlier

* Q3 core net income 8.727 billion pesos, down 7 percent from a year earlier

* Nine-month net income 28 billion pesos, down 3 percent from a year earlier

* Nine-month service revenue hits 122.9 billion pesos, up 1 percent from a year earlier

* PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement 2014 core net income is expected to hit 37 billion pesos, down from an initial guidance of 39.5 billion pesos.

* For the full earnings statement, click on (bit.ly/1phocxN)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.9200 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.