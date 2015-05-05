FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' PLDT posts flat net income in first quarter
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 5, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' PLDT posts flat net income in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the country’s second most valuable listed company, said on Tuesday its net income in the first quarter was flat at 9.4 billion pesos ($211 million) with both revenue and expenses stable.

Core net income, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, however, fell 5 percent from a year earlier to 9.3 billion pesos, and was in line with the company’s full-year outlook of 35 billion pesos, PLDT said in a statement.

PLDT and sole rival Globe Telecom Inc are aggressively fighting for market share in the mobile Internet business as traditional voice and text services are superseded by free messaging and social media apps accessed primarily over Wi-Fi.

Click on (bit.ly/1OW03ZC) to view the company's statement on its results.

($1 = 44.63 pesos)

Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

