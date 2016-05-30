FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' PLDT: No need for Congress to approve purchase of San Miguel telecoms assets
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Philippines' PLDT: No need for Congress to approve purchase of San Miguel telecoms assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and rival Globe Telecom will not require the approval of the Philippines’ Congress to complete their agreed deal to buy the telecoms assets of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, PLDT said on Monday.

PDLT’s head of regulatory affairs, Ray Espinosa, made the comment during a news conference after PLDT and Globe, the country’s top two telecoms service providers, said they are jointly buying food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel’s telecoms business in a deal valued at 69.1 billion pesos ($1.48 billion).

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Reporting by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.