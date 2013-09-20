FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Philadelphia's Please Touch Museum rating to CC
September 20, 2013 / 5:08 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Philadelphia's Please Touch Museum rating to CC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, citing a missed bond payment, on Friday slashed the long-term revenue bond rating for Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum by seven notches to CC from BB-minus with a negative outlook.

The downgrade follows the museum’s missed bond payment on Sept. 1 to a trustee, which tapped its debt service reserve to pay bondholders, the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P said the negative outlook reflects its belief/concern the museum could default within one year. But if its management resumes paying full debt service, the rating outlook could be revised, S&P said.

