BRIEF-PledPharma presents new project aimed to be financed by rights issue
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PledPharma presents new project aimed to be financed by rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PledPharma publ AB

* Presents a new project against acetaminophen-induced poisoning, aimed to be financed by a rights issue

* Says project PP-100 aims at reducing or preventing severe liver damage as a result of acetaminophen overdosing, one of most common poisonings

* Says plans a rights issue with right to subscribe one new share for every existing five at 16 Swedish crowns, which can provide company with up to about 75 million crowns

* Says the plan is that the rights issue will be carried out before the end of the year Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1rsn8Bn] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
