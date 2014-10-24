BRIEF-PledPharma presents new project aimed to be financed by rights issue

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PledPharma publ AB

* Presents a new project against acetaminophen-induced poisoning, aimed to be financed by a rights issue

* Says project PP-100 aims at reducing or preventing severe liver damage as a result of acetaminophen overdosing, one of most common poisonings

* Says plans a rights issue with right to subscribe one new share for every existing five at 16 Swedish crowns, which can provide company with up to about 75 million crowns

* Says the plan is that the rights issue will be carried out before the end of the year