Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pledpharma publ AB

* More than 50 percent of the owners confirm subscription commitments in PledPharma’s planned rights issue

* Says shareholders representing 52.5 pct of ownership in PledPharma have committed to subscribe for their shareholdings in planned rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)