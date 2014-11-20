FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PledPharma decides to carry out preferential rights issue
#Healthcare
November 20, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PledPharma decides to carry out preferential rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - PledPharma publ AB

* Decides to carry out a preferential rights issue

* Says upon full subscription PledPharma receives proceeds of about 75.6 million Swedish crowns before issue costs

* Says subscription period in the rights issue runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15

* Says according to terms of the rights issue, five (5) existing shares entitle to subscribe for one (1) new share for price of 16 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
