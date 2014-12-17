BRIEF-PledPharma says rights issue oversubscribed by 34 pct

Dec 17 (Reuters) - PledPharma Publ AB :

* PledPharma’s rights issue oversubscribed by 34 pct

* Says rights issue was subscribed to about 99.4 pct with subscription rights (a total of 4,693,939 shares)

* Says receives approximately 75.6 million Swedish crowns ($9.91 million) before issue costs

* In addition, 1,629,651 shares have been applied for subscription without subscription rights, corresponding to about 34.5 pct of total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6309 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)