BRIEF-PledPharma Q3 operating loss increased to SEK 11.4 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PledPharma publ AB :

* Says Q3 net result amounted to loss 11.3 million Swedish crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns

* Says Q3 cash flow from operating activities loss 7.1 million crowns versus loss 4.2 million crowns

* Says Q3 operating loss 11.4 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns

* Says expects to deliver top line results from pliant study part II by end of Q1 2015