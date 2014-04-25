FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soros Asia hedge fund spin-out hires ex-Goldman exec as CFO
April 25, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Soros Asia hedge fund spin-out hires ex-Goldman exec as CFO

Nishant Kumar

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Pleiad Investment Advisors, a hedge fund spin-out from Soros Fund Management, has hired former Goldman Sachs prime brokerage executive Vien Chiu as its chief financial officer, as it prepares to launch in the third quarter of 2014.

Johannes Kaps, chief executive officer of HS Group, which is providing seed capital to the hedge fund launch in Hong Kong this year, confirmed the appointment.

Pleiad, co-founded by former Soros investment executives Kenneth Lee and Michael Yoshino, is expected to launch a long/short equities hedge fund with a focus on China and Japan with at least $150 million, making it one of the biggest hedge fund start-ups in Asia this year.

Chiu was an executive director at the prime brokerage unit of Goldman Sachs that provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

She left Goldman earlier in April and is among at least five midlevel executives at Asia’s biggest prime broker to have departed in the last one month. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
