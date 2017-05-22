FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
5th Circuit rejects arbitration for Texas payday lender
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

5th Circuit rejects arbitration for Texas payday lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Texas payday lender that filed criminal accusations against borrowers who did not repay their loans cannot force a lawsuit challenging those practices into arbitration, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said payday lender PLS Financial Services waived the right to arbitrate the lawsuit when it used the criminal justice system to try to collect on its loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4nEkH

