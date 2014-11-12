FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plug Power posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares fall
November 12, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Plug Power posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss, sending its shares down as much as 14 percent in premarket trading.

The company’s operating loss widened to $10.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis it posted a loss of 4 cents per share. Total revenue rose to $19.9 million from $4.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 3 cents per shares and revenue of $24.4 million, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

