Plug Power 1st-qtr loss widens on stock warrant charges

May 14 (Reuters) - Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc’s net loss rose more than eight-fold in the first quarter, hurt by a $68.4 million charge related to its stock warrants.

The company’s net loss rose to $75.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $8.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 13 percent to $5.6 million.

Plug Power’s shares, which have risen more than 1500 percent in the past 12 months, closed at $4.09 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)