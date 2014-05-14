FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plug Power 1st-qtr loss widens on stock warrant charges
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Plug Power 1st-qtr loss widens on stock warrant charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc’s net loss rose more than eight-fold in the first quarter, hurt by a $68.4 million charge related to its stock warrants.

The company’s net loss rose to $75.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $8.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 13 percent to $5.6 million.

Plug Power’s shares, which have risen more than 1500 percent in the past 12 months, closed at $4.09 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.